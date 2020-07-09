CompuData Recognized on the 2020 VAR 100 List from Accounting Today

Press Releases CompuData Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, July 09, 2020 --(



Accounting Today‘s VAR 100 is an annual ranking of the leading value-added resellers in the accounting space that are helping their customers overcome technology challenges through offering the best cloud ERP and accounting solutions. CompuData is a Sage VAR partner and Epicor VAR partner with ERP software offerings including Sage Intacct, Sage100cloud, Sage 500, and Epicor ERP.



“Our team is honored to be recognized as a leading 100 VAR,” said Angela Nadeau, CEO and President of CompuData. “The rising adoption of SaaS and cloud solutions has created the fastest mid-market digital transformation in decades.”



Accounting Today’s VAR 100 selects companies that have succeeded in helping customers to navigate the evolving ERP landscape with the acceleration of cloud based technology software solutions.



“We are very proud of this recognition by Accounting Today as it reflects our expertise in providing our clients diverse solutions to meet their needs as well as exceptional service, support and training in the implementation,” states CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau. “We strive to offer the best Cloud ERP options to our clients for their individual needs, whether they are ready to move to a SaaS ERP product or prefer to host their existing ERP accounting software in the Cloud.”



Accounting Today’s 2020 VAR 100 are ranked by revenue and companies who offer knowledgeable insights on their market, the direction their clients and customers are heading in, and the technologies that are shaping their future.



About CompuData

About CompuData

CompuData is a leading Business Technology Company and Partner for Cloud Hosting, ERP Software Solutions, IT Security and Managed IT Services. With nearly five decades as a business technology innovator, CompuData offers an unparalleled spectrum of Accounting Financial Software and IT solutions that are fundamental to organizational operational growth, efficiency and profitability. Helping businesses transform their operational flow and infrastructure to offer more flexible, scalable and secure environment through our exceptional people and strategic processes. For more information, visit CompuData.com or call 800-223-3282. Contact Information CompuData

Debbie Pfeiffer

215-969-1000



compudata.com



