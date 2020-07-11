Techvera Rated as a Top Local IT Company and Joins the Exclusive TechStak Network for Small and Medium Sized Businesses

Press Releases Techvera Press Release

About TechStak



TechStak is committed to helping small-to-medium sized businesses identify their exact IT or other tech needs and connect them to vetted industry providers that are the perfect match for their business. With TechStak, businesses can find safe, cost-effective local solution providers for all their technology needs. This minimizes risk for small business when choosing a technology provider. They verify references and share active client reviews for full transparency. Businesses see that TechStak pros come highly recommended by other businesses not only for their industry expertise and responsiveness, but also for their exceptional customer service. For information on how TechStak Works, visit them at www.techstak.com/for-businesses/How-It-Works/ Denton, TX, July 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Techvera has been providing high quality business IT services to clients since 2001. Today they are excited to celebrate their designation as a top-rated, vetted business technology provider in TechStak’s exclusive service network. They are a #TechStakExpert.What does this mean?To become a recognized industry expert, TechStak conducts extensive research into the tech or IT providers that apply for vetted status. The providers on TechStak are not only masters of their craft, they are small business champions who excel in customer service. Reputation, credibility, experience, and professionalism are all part of the TechStak selection process.What makes Techvera a #TechStakExpert?Techvera is the premier name in IT support in North Texas. They are on a mission to transform technology into the ultimate business asset.Technology keeps your business running (no matter what), your data safe from cyber criminals and human error, and your team productive and connected.But they go further.Advanced IT services can uncover and support new opportunities for automation, efficiency, growth, collaboration, revenue, and much more.Information technology is critical for the success of the modern business. It shouldn’t keep business owners up at night, it shouldn’t keep companies from doing business when it fails, and it shouldn’t hinder growth and productivity. Techvera's promise is to save companies from these all-too-common pitfalls while powering their unique goals.Growth-minded, ambitious organizations need an IT partner, not a provider. And a first-rate IT partner should strive to go beyond what’s expected – to explore what’s possible with the right technology.Whatever your technical and business goals, Techvera helps turn them into reality.Review Techvera's credentials and learn more about how they can help your business: https://app.techstak.com/providers/techveraAbout TechStakTechStak is committed to helping small-to-medium sized businesses identify their exact IT or other tech needs and connect them to vetted industry providers that are the perfect match for their business. With TechStak, businesses can find safe, cost-effective local solution providers for all their technology needs. This minimizes risk for small business when choosing a technology provider. They verify references and share active client reviews for full transparency. Businesses see that TechStak pros come highly recommended by other businesses not only for their industry expertise and responsiveness, but also for their exceptional customer service. For information on how TechStak Works, visit them at www.techstak.com/for-businesses/How-It-Works/ Contact Information Techvera

Lauren Morley

940-382-8644



https://techvera.com



