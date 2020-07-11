Press Releases Doeren Mayhew Press Release

Receive press releases from Doeren Mayhew: By Email RSS Feeds: Doeren Mayhew Ranked 16th-Largest Houston Accounting Firm

Doeren Mayhew has been ranked as the 16th largest accounting firm in Houston.

Houston, TX, July 11, 2020 --(



Rankings for the 2020 list were based on the total local accounting professionals, with Doeren Mayhew listing 83 professionals, 48 of which, are Houston CPAs.



“Like many businesses across the globe, Doeren Mayhew experienced quite a disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Helping us withstand has been our ability to proactively advise our clients throughout it all – from the new tax breaks and forgivable loan opportunities introduced by the CARES Act, extended tax deadlines, guidance on audit rules and standards, and more,” said Chris Masters, Houston Managing Shareholder and CPA. “Although the future remains uncertain, we will continue to offer proactive solutions to ensure our clients take advantage of every opportunity to weather the downturn.”



Among other significant recognitions, Doeren Mayhew also held its position as a top 100 accounting firm by INSIDE Public Accounting and Accounting Today. The firm was also most recently recognized as a top 50 construction accounting firm by Construction Executive. Houston, TX, July 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Houston CPA and advisory firm Doeren Mayhew has landed the 16th spot on Houston Business Journal’s annual list of largest local accounting firms.Rankings for the 2020 list were based on the total local accounting professionals, with Doeren Mayhew listing 83 professionals, 48 of which, are Houston CPAs.“Like many businesses across the globe, Doeren Mayhew experienced quite a disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Helping us withstand has been our ability to proactively advise our clients throughout it all – from the new tax breaks and forgivable loan opportunities introduced by the CARES Act, extended tax deadlines, guidance on audit rules and standards, and more,” said Chris Masters, Houston Managing Shareholder and CPA. “Although the future remains uncertain, we will continue to offer proactive solutions to ensure our clients take advantage of every opportunity to weather the downturn.”Among other significant recognitions, Doeren Mayhew also held its position as a top 100 accounting firm by INSIDE Public Accounting and Accounting Today. The firm was also most recently recognized as a top 50 construction accounting firm by Construction Executive. Contact Information Doeren Mayhew

Erika Yanez

713.789.7077



www.doeren.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Doeren Mayhew