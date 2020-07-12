GoCrisis Management Names Airline Executive Barbara Webster as Executive Vice President, Americas

Press Releases GoCrisis Press Release

www.gocrisis.com Houston, TX, July 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GoCrisis Management, (GoCrisis), a global leader in emergency management and response, has hired Barbara Webster as Executive Vice President, Americas and she will be responsible for business operations in North, Central, and South America.“We are delighted to have Barbara to lead our team in the Americas,” said Elmarie Marais, Chief Executive Officer, GoCrisis Management. “In the midst of an uncertain business climate, Barbara will use her more than 25 years of experience in crisis and emergency management and business continuity to help clients meet and exceed their business goals.”Webster is a highly experienced emergency manager. Her career has taken her to leadership positions with major airlines. Most recently, Webster was Senior Director of Emergency Response and Business Continuity with Spirit Airlines. Prior to joining Spirit Airlines, Webster was the emergency manager with Canada’s WestJet Airlines and began her professional career in the oil and gas industry.“I am excited to become part of an amazing group of professionals who are dedicated to helping our clients navigate through an uncertain future,” said Webster. “2020 has been a year of surprises. I look forward to further expand our consulting and emergency response capabilities in the Americas and across the globe.”About GoCrisis ManagementFounded in 2015, GoCrisis Management has quickly emerged as an industry leader in crisis and emergency response and business continuity. GoCrisis has global international crisis and emergency management experience in aviation and across multiple industries. Our team supports clients in preparing for and responding to complex crises and emergencies. For more information, visit www.gocrisis.com.For more information:Contact Mario E. GomezVice President, Global Communications1-713-538-4369mario@gocrisis.comwww.gocrisis.com Contact Information GoCrisis

