Indiana Home Inventory Professional Earns Additional Industry Certification

National Association is pleased to congratulate Andy Miller for achieving the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner.

Fort Wayne, IN, July 11, 2020 --



To help ensure that this additional education prepares the inventory professional properly, the NICA Education Committee, consisting of NICA members, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors, determined the requirements to achieve the Appraiser Examiner designation.



The inventory professional must first achieve the certification as a CIS before pursuing the CAE. They must complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective chosen from the NICA curriculum. The Appraisal Examiner course was co-written by a certified property appraiser to ensure integrity and proven hands-on processes for accurate collection of information.



Growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for personal property inventory professionals to serve as Appraisal Examiners. This enables appraisal firms to locate and subcontract certified, qualified examiners to record the descriptions properly and take photos of the items to be appraised. The appraisers are then able to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report from the information provided by the inventory professional.



Based in Harlan, Indiana, Miller offers residential and business asset inventory services in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. For more information about Amani Inventory, visit https://www.AmaniInventory.com.



About National Inventory Certification Association

Cindy Hartman

317-501-6818



www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com



