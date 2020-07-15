Daugherty Atlanta Named Best and Brightest Company to Work for Eighth Year in a Row

Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

Atlanta, GA, July 15, 2020 --(



“Winning this award eight years in a row is something we are very proud of, not for simply winning the award, but for living up to what this award stands for,” said Managing Director Rick Mayhall.



“Our sense of pride comes from having such a great place to collaborate with other amazing, likeminded people who strive to make a difference, to do amazing work, and to stand out in our contributions within our own firm and in our clients’ organizations. I’m genuinely proud to work with such an incredible and dedicated group of coworkers. Repeatedly winning this award demonstrates how much we all value being a part of what Team Daugherty represents.”



About the Award:

An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.



For additional information and a complete list of the winners in Atlanta, please visit the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® website.



About Daugherty:

About Daugherty:

Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm that helps corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. Daugherty Business Solutions believes in providing exceptional value to clients, an incredible work environment for employees and unwavering support to the communities in which they live. Those guiding principles and the great people making up Team Daugherty are the reasons Daugherty Business Solutions is still going strong after 35 years. Contact Information Daugherty Business Solutions

John Hartmann

(314) 432-8200



www.daugherty.com



