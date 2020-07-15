Press Releases MEMEENO Press Release

Receive press releases from MEMEENO: By Email RSS Feeds: MEMEENO Wins 2020 Top Choice of the Year Award

Irvine, CA, July 15, 2020 --(



"We are so happy that this band and this way of soothing babies is becoming recognized," says Founder, Alie Al-Jadda. "I hope that we continue to help babies be soothed one belly at a time."



About MEMEENO:



MEMEENO is a luxury baby essentials brand, based in southern California, aimed at making parents' lives easier and providing the tools needed to help snuggle, soothe and calm babies in a safe, stylish and effective way. It's signature product, the baby belly band has helped countless parents treat gas, fussiness, constipation, and colic in their babies using a natural, external and safe method. Select MEMEENO products can be purchased online on Amazon and memeeno.com. MEMEENO also gives a portion of its sales to GiveLight Foundation, an organization that creates loving homes and schools for orphaned children worldwide. It also participates in the Miracle Babies MB Care packages, providing care packages to NICU families in Orange County Hospitals. MEMEENO has won numerous awards and gained national recognition for its products and work it is doing.



About the Baby Maternity Magazine Awards



Baby Maternity Magazine's Awards Program is unique in that all products submitted are reviewed by expectant mothers, new moms and baby caregivers. Products are not reviewed by any one person. They are reviewed by many people - the very people who would purchase them.



Each year, a two day event is held in Henderson, NV where over a 50 guest reviewers are invited to a local convention center to attend a product review. All products are divided into categories and displayed at various stations. Guest reviewers are asked to sit and review each product at every station. This allows for each product to receive multiple reviews. Irvine, CA, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Baby Maternity Magazine has awarded the patent-pending MEMEENO belly band for gas and colic relief the 2020 Top Choice of the Year Award in the belly support category."We are so happy that this band and this way of soothing babies is becoming recognized," says Founder, Alie Al-Jadda. "I hope that we continue to help babies be soothed one belly at a time."About MEMEENO:MEMEENO is a luxury baby essentials brand, based in southern California, aimed at making parents' lives easier and providing the tools needed to help snuggle, soothe and calm babies in a safe, stylish and effective way. It's signature product, the baby belly band has helped countless parents treat gas, fussiness, constipation, and colic in their babies using a natural, external and safe method. Select MEMEENO products can be purchased online on Amazon and memeeno.com. MEMEENO also gives a portion of its sales to GiveLight Foundation, an organization that creates loving homes and schools for orphaned children worldwide. It also participates in the Miracle Babies MB Care packages, providing care packages to NICU families in Orange County Hospitals. MEMEENO has won numerous awards and gained national recognition for its products and work it is doing.About the Baby Maternity Magazine AwardsBaby Maternity Magazine's Awards Program is unique in that all products submitted are reviewed by expectant mothers, new moms and baby caregivers. Products are not reviewed by any one person. They are reviewed by many people - the very people who would purchase them.Each year, a two day event is held in Henderson, NV where over a 50 guest reviewers are invited to a local convention center to attend a product review. All products are divided into categories and displayed at various stations. Guest reviewers are asked to sit and review each product at every station. This allows for each product to receive multiple reviews. Contact Information MEMEENO

Alie Al-Jadda

747-242-3262



www.memeeno.com

@mymemeeno



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MEMEENO