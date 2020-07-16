GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP040N-xxVL Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming that is Suitable for Low Voltage Area

Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 16, 2020 --(



The dimming adjustment output of the GP-CVP040N-xxVL series LED driver ranges from 5% to 100%. Works with leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers. The typical power conversion efficiency is 82% for 12V and 84% for 24V. It supports an AC input voltage range from 108 to 132 V AC.



The fully isolated case design enables an operation temperature range of -20°C to 50°C, which means that the LED driver can be used in most environments. Additionally, with IP65 approval as well as four different protections: Over-Voltage Protection (OVP), Over-Current Protection (OCP), Short-Circuit Protection (SCP) and Over-Temperature Protection (OTP), these drivers are highly secure.



Features:

- AC input range from 108 to 132V AC

- Constant voltage mode

- Work with leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers

- AC phase-cut dimming

- IP65 rated

- Safety protections include OVP, OCP, SCP, and OTP

- Appropriate for LED strips application

- 2 Years warranty

- RoHS compliant



About GlacialPower

Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



