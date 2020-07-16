Athena SWC Becomes a Thomas Certified Agency

Athena SWC has partnered with Thomas as a Certified Thomas Agency. This provides an opportunity for Athena to provide a complete inbound/outbound marketing solution that will allow its U.S. manufacturing clients to track, measure, and monitor return on investment and sales growth.

“Our goal is to be a best practice inbound/outbound firm for manufacturers. This partnership allows us to offer a completely integrated inbound and outbound marketing approach, which is required for the flow and return our customers need,” said Todd Zielinski, CEO and Managing Partner, Athena SWC. “This truly differentiates us because most agencies offer either inbound or outbound, not both, and they don’t have the ability to track, measure, and monitor return on investment and sales growth.”



Athena’s current outbound offering includes front-end business development support, target market profiling and list development, sales support and pipeline management, and targeted messaging through direct mail and emails. From the first touch of a prospect, Athena nurtures that prospect through resolution with a series of planned and executed marketing touches.



This partnership allows Athena to offer additional digital services to its industrial clients, including Thomas’ LeadGen program, WebTrax™ website tracking and measurement tools, search engine optimization, website development, Thomastnet.com® platform advertising, Thomas Industry Update newsletter sponsorship, and Thomas Traceparts Network.



