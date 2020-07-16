Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Amy Russell

Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

St. Louis, MO, July 16, 2020 --(



Russell has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and marketing industries. In this position, she will handle new and remarketed small commercial insurance accounts on behalf of the alliance’s members. Russell will also provide marketing advice and support to the organization’s producers, clients, and insurance company underwriters.



Russell previously worked as a Commercial Lines Account Manager for VIAA’s sister company POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. Russell earned both her Master’s degree in Business Management and her Bachelor’s degree in Health Management from Lindenwood University. She has her Missouri licenses for Property & Casualty, Life, and Accident & Health.



“Our alliance will greatly benefit from Amy’s extensive marketing background and experience,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “She possesses the strategic training and relationship-building skills necessary for our organization to remain as an industry leader.” Powers added that “we are very fortunate to have Amy on our team where we can utilize her very comprehensive skill set.”



Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



