Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Michael Hartley as AMST Division President for Kentucky Trailer

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Michael Hartley as AMST Division President for Kentucky Trailer.

Sarasota, FL, July 16, 2020 --(



With an extensive background in manufacturing and management, Mike most recently held the position of Group President-Marmon Construction Fasteners with Marmon Holdings. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in General Engineering from the University of Illinois and a MBA in Finance from J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.



Kentucky Trailer acquired Advanced Mobility & Shelter Technologies, LLC., in 2014, including its manufacturing and field service operations. Headquartered in Illinois, AMST designs and builds custom trailers and specialty vehicles for the mobile medical market. The name change from Advanced Mobility to AMST reflects a need to emphasize the company’s expanded global capabilities and avoid confusion with the field of durable medical equipment.



About R.C. Tway Company, LLC.

R.C. Tway Company, LLC., is the parent company of six operating divisions: (i) Kentucky Trailer Manufacturing (KTM), which designs, builds and manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage, snack food, package delivery and logistics industries as well as other niche markets; (ii) Kentucky Trailer Services (KTS), which delivers complete repair, reconditioning, paint, graphics and other services for truck bodies, drop frame and expandable trailers; (iii) Kentucky Trailer Specialty Vehicles (KTSV), which designs, builds and services trailers and custom specialty vehicles for mobile medical, military/government, mobile marketing, motorsports and other niche markets; (iv) AMST, which designs, builds and services specialty vehicles for mobile medical imaging in North and South America; (v) SMIT Mobile Equipment B.V., which designs, builds, and services specialty vehicles for mobile medical imaging in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa; and (vi) KT Pacer, which designs, engineers, manufactures and services custom feed trailers, bodies and equipment.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



