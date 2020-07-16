PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
True Built Home

Press Release

Receive press releases from True Built Home: By Email RSS Feeds:

True Built Home Wins 2020 Best Contractor Award


Tacoma, WA, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Best Contractor Awards judging panel of industry specialists honored True Built Home with the 2020 Best Contractor Award for their outstanding service and craftsmanship over the last year.

Competition for the award was high due to the number of home service companies popping up in this growing economy. Several of these companies stood out from the crowd, but True Built Home came out on top.

Partnering with only the best in the business, the Best Contractor Awards works with one winner in each major city throughout the country. This winner is selected annually and receives various perks including an exclusive business listing on BestContractorAward.com, a website badge, award certificate, social media graphics, and more.

The Best Contractor Awards wishes the best for True Built Home in the 2020-2021 season and sincere congratulations on their winning of this prestigious award.
Contact Information
True Built Home
Justin Hollender
1-855-949-8783
Contact
truebuilthome.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from True Built Home
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help