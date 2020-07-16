True Built Home Wins 2020 Best Contractor Award

Press Releases True Built Home Press Release

Tacoma, WA, July 16, 2020 --(



Competition for the award was high due to the number of home service companies popping up in this growing economy. Several of these companies stood out from the crowd, but True Built Home came out on top.



Partnering with only the best in the business, the Best Contractor Awards works with one winner in each major city throughout the country. This winner is selected annually and receives various perks including an exclusive business listing on BestContractorAward.com, a website badge, award certificate, social media graphics, and more.



Justin Hollender

1-855-949-8783



truebuilthome.com



