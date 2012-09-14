Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eastvantage Press Release

Receive press releases from Eastvantage: By Email RSS Feeds: Eastvantage Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Eastvantage was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries category in the seventh annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

NCR, Philippines, July 17, 2020 --(



Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 22 September.



More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Eastvantage won in the Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries category.



This award is a product of Eastvantage’s 58% growth in Technology headcount, employing software specialists, developers, systems engineers and tech experts – talents from Manila that showcases their knowledge and skills across the globe. One of their clients started partnering with Eastvantage by employing just one consultant for their tech company in Belgium. Through the years, they grew alongside each other and are now at 50 software developers, managers and QA analysts that not only service Belgium but the whole of Europe. Their own Filipino-engineered software, making its way to Europe and being utilized by big companies in that geography. This is just one example of how Eastvantage is true to its mission of taking businesses to the next stage and providing meaningful jobs for Filipinos.



Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in May and June.



“We are delighted that the seventh edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted so many impressive nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s winning nominations are testament to the resiliency and innovation of organizations in the region, many of which continue to succeed despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we are disappointed that we cannot stage the in-person awards banquet we had planned for Hanoi, Vietnam this year, we look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 22 September.”



About Eastvantage

Eastvantage makes outsourcing to the Philippines simple and straightforward by providing business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore outsourcing operations that result in business growth. Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through their hands-on approach to managing client relationships. Find out more about Eastvantage’s flexible Outsourcing Solutions, Range of Expertise, and Success Stories.



About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



Sponsors and partners of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine, BRComm, PR Newswire Asia, and the Korea Business Communicators Association. NCR, Philippines, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 22 September.More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Eastvantage won in the Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries category.This award is a product of Eastvantage’s 58% growth in Technology headcount, employing software specialists, developers, systems engineers and tech experts – talents from Manila that showcases their knowledge and skills across the globe. One of their clients started partnering with Eastvantage by employing just one consultant for their tech company in Belgium. Through the years, they grew alongside each other and are now at 50 software developers, managers and QA analysts that not only service Belgium but the whole of Europe. Their own Filipino-engineered software, making its way to Europe and being utilized by big companies in that geography. This is just one example of how Eastvantage is true to its mission of taking businesses to the next stage and providing meaningful jobs for Filipinos.Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in May and June.“We are delighted that the seventh edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted so many impressive nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s winning nominations are testament to the resiliency and innovation of organizations in the region, many of which continue to succeed despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we are disappointed that we cannot stage the in-person awards banquet we had planned for Hanoi, Vietnam this year, we look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 22 September.”About EastvantageEastvantage makes outsourcing to the Philippines simple and straightforward by providing business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore outsourcing operations that result in business growth. Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through their hands-on approach to managing client relationships. Find out more about Eastvantage’s flexible Outsourcing Solutions, Range of Expertise, and Success Stories.About the Stevie® AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.Sponsors and partners of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine, BRComm, PR Newswire Asia, and the Korea Business Communicators Association. Contact Information Eastvantage

Tina Vargas

+63 2 8876 1444



www.eastvantage.com

Like us: www.facebook.com/eastvantage

Follow us on Twitter: eastvantage



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eastvantage Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend