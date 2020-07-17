GeoComm’s Jody Sayre Named to Esri’s Partner Advisory Network

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Saint Cloud, MN, July 17, 2020 --(



The PAC, established in 2010, serves as a Board of Directors for Partnering at Esri. This is an esteemed community offered to a select number of partner thought leaders that meet rigorous criteria for nomination including senior leadership in their organization, current engagement in the partner ecosystem, a clear business strategy, and technology alignment with Esri. PAC members are committed to being advocates for the community and providing feedback and input on the strategic direction of the partner program in order to optimize how partners do business with Esri.



“Our PAC members are carefully selected to serve a very important role in our partner community,” said Robert Laudati, Director, Global Partners and Alliances. “As the voice of the Esri Partner Network, they provide valuable input and act as a sounding board on the development of our programs and have the responsibility to be representatives of Esri’s rapidly growing partner ecosystem. I’m pleased to welcome Jody Sayre to this position.”



“I am honored to be furthering our partnership with Esri and others in the GIS industry by becoming a member of the Esri Partner Advisory Council (PAC). I am looking forward to participating with other GIS professionals sharing experiences and supporting the PAC’s mission for the upcoming years. In addition, this great opportunity demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced public safety GIS solutions that are exclusive to the Esri platform,” Jody Sayre, GeoComm Vice President of Marketing and Channel Management.



For more information about GeoComm please visit www.geo-comm.com. Learn more about the Esri Partner Network.



About Esri Partner Network: The Esri Partner Network is a rich ecosystem of organizations that work together to amplify The Science of Where. Esri has more than 2,600 partners globally, which deliver solutions, content, and services. Combining industry-specific knowledge with ArcGIS software expertise, partners can customize and extend the reach of geospatial technology in limitless applications and organizations.



About Esri: Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.



Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



