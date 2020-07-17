Psychological Associates Promotes Christopher Sloan to Executive Vice President of Consulting Services

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Sloan has more than 25 years of leadership development and executive coaching experience.

Sloan will lead the company’s assessment, survey, coaching and learning practice areas. He will be responsible for maintaining the standards, as well as the development and delivery, of Psychological Associates’ innovative products and services. Sloan will also assist with new business development while overseeing current clients from various industries.



Sloan previously served as Senior Vice President of Performance Consulting at Psychological Associates. He has more than 25 years of consulting experience that includes strategic corporate development, succession planning, and executive coaching. Sloan earned both his Ph.D. and his Master of Science degrees in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of Georgia. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of North Georgia.



“Chris plays an essential role in our company’s success, and this recent promotion recognizes the outstanding work he has achieved for both our organization and our clients,” said Psychological Associates’ president Clay Hildebrand. “Chris is a true leader who possesses the insight and expertise we need to continue the level of service we have achieved throughout our more than 60 years in business.”



Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-7771.

