American Association for Critical Illness...

Press Release

Healthy Habits News Post Launched by Critical Illness Insurance Association


Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- A new online summary of health news and health-related research has been launched by the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance.

"We wanted one simple resource where consumers can easily learn the latest health news," explains Jesse Slome, director of the national organization. The Association launched its online Healthy Habits News report.

The Association will focus on news related to reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease. "Cancer and heart disease impact millions of Americans each year," Slome notes. "Almost every day there is some major research finding that can help improve your health and reduce the risk of getting cancer or having a heart attack or stroke. We want as many people to be aware of these important findings which often go unnoticed by consumers."

The Association created a Facebook page so that individuals can be regularly notified when new information is added. To access the Association Healthy Habits News page go to www.facebook.com/ciexperts and follow or subscribe for future notifications.

The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance is a national organization that advocates for the importance of planning for financial consequences associated with major illnesses. To learn more or access the organization's Critical Illness Cost Calculator go to www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org.
