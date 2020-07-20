Adam Hallet, Founder and CEO of Hallet Enterprise, is Featured on "From Founder to CEO" Podcast

In the interview with “From Founder to CEO” host Todd Uterstaedt, Hallet discussed overcoming self-confidence issues in order to achieve success and shared stories about his experience in shifting from founding his company Hallet Enterprise to acting as its CEO. The interview can be listened to at https://fromfoundertoceo.com/346-adam-hallet/. This “From Founder to CEO” podcast episode and others, including interviews with Seth Godin, Sherry Zang, Rahama Wright, and Sam Parr, are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Pandora, Castbox, and Player.FM.



Adam Hallet is a business transformation expert who has more than 20 years of quality, business transformation, and business performance improvement leadership in both financial services and manufacturing. He has experience across several industries, including financial services and healthcare. While at ING Retirement Services, Hallet was a Vice President and Master Black Belt responsible for the deployment of Lean Six Sigma, built continuous improvement team from zero employees to over 40 professionals and delivered over $100M in benefits over five years (5 times their cost). Prior to his work at ING, Hallet realized nearly $25M in organizational savings in only 2 years at the Hartford Insurance Company. He was the recipient of The Hartford’s Chairman Award in 2012 for his team’s transformational work.



Hallet Enterprise is a team of creative consultants with decades of business expertise from a variety of backgrounds, helping clients from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. They not only solve business problems, they teach clients how to be problem solvers. Hallet customizes every solution, utilizing a variety of tools such as data analysis, process mapping, change management, risk assessment, employee training, and more to create a blueprint for success that is specific to each client. Hallet teams build actionable solutions that deliver the results clients want. For more information about Hallet Enterprise, visit www.halletenterprise.com or contact Hallet Founder and CEO Adam Hallet at adam@halletenterprise.com. Burlington, CT, July 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Adam Hallet, Founder and CEO of Hallet Enteprise, was recently interviewed on the “From Founder to CEO” podcast.In the interview with “From Founder to CEO” host Todd Uterstaedt, Hallet discussed overcoming self-confidence issues in order to achieve success and shared stories about his experience in shifting from founding his company Hallet Enterprise to acting as its CEO. The interview can be listened to at https://fromfoundertoceo.com/346-adam-hallet/. This “From Founder to CEO” podcast episode and others, including interviews with Seth Godin, Sherry Zang, Rahama Wright, and Sam Parr, are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Pandora, Castbox, and Player.FM.Adam Hallet is a business transformation expert who has more than 20 years of quality, business transformation, and business performance improvement leadership in both financial services and manufacturing. He has experience across several industries, including financial services and healthcare. While at ING Retirement Services, Hallet was a Vice President and Master Black Belt responsible for the deployment of Lean Six Sigma, built continuous improvement team from zero employees to over 40 professionals and delivered over $100M in benefits over five years (5 times their cost). Prior to his work at ING, Hallet realized nearly $25M in organizational savings in only 2 years at the Hartford Insurance Company. He was the recipient of The Hartford’s Chairman Award in 2012 for his team’s transformational work.Hallet Enterprise is a team of creative consultants with decades of business expertise from a variety of backgrounds, helping clients from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. They not only solve business problems, they teach clients how to be problem solvers. Hallet customizes every solution, utilizing a variety of tools such as data analysis, process mapping, change management, risk assessment, employee training, and more to create a blueprint for success that is specific to each client. Hallet teams build actionable solutions that deliver the results clients want. For more information about Hallet Enterprise, visit www.halletenterprise.com or contact Hallet Founder and CEO Adam Hallet at adam@halletenterprise.com.