SePRO Corporation Positions for Next Phase of Growth

SePRO Corporation has established itself as an innovator of specialty products and services in the aquatics; turf, landscape, and ornamental (TL&O); and specialty segments of the Agrichemical industry. Since its founding in 1994, this privately-held company has been built on the vision and expertise of its Founder, President and CEO - William (Bill) H. Culpepper.

Carmel, IN, July 22, 2020 --(



Effective August 1, Tyler Koschnick, Ph.D. will become SePRO’s President and will lead the Company through its next strategic evolution. Dr. Koschnick has spent almost 19 years with SePRO. After beginning his career at SePRO as a research intern and quickly advancing into its sales organization, he acquired his Ph.D. from The University of Florida, Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants and returned to SePRO. Since his return, Dr. Koschnick has been in several leadership roles, most recently as Vice President, Sales and Research. He has also been active in the industry serving on various Boards of Directors and is a past President of the Aquatic Plant Management Society as well as the Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Foundation.



“SePRO was built around environmental stewardship, industry leadership, and innovation, and has a long history of partnering with clients to solve their most pressing challenges. We look forward to building upon our solid foundation established by Bill Culpepper with continued dedication to innovation, providing quality products and the highest level of technical support,” said Dr. Koschnick. “I am honored to lead the organization and excited about our future. I look forward to working with Bill, the Board of Directors and the management team in this new capacity.”



Additionally, Michael Puckett will assume executive leadership of the company’s supply chain and manufacturing operations and has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After consulting for the company for several years as a key financial adviser, Michael joined SePRO in 2003 and was appointed as the company’s CFO soon thereafter. Mr. Puckett will be responsible for the continued operational excellence of the company while driving business intelligence throughout the organization. Sam Barrick will continue to lead the marketing efforts as Vice President of Marketing. He has worked in the Agrichemical industry for over 31 years, 17 of which have been with SePRO, and is responsible for developing and sustaining SePRO’s market presence across all segments. SePRO’s human capital and technical expertise have been hallmarks of the company’s solution offering. Accordingly, the company recently hired Adam Hemmings to serve as Vice President, Human Resources to continue building upon and developing SePRO’s exceptional team of professionals.



These announcements follow SePRO taking on Excellere Partners as its strategic growth partner in 2019. Along with the investments in the Company’s organizational structure, SePRO, with the support of Excellere, will continue to aggressively pursue strong organic growth while seeking complementary partnership opportunities, including acquisitions. “SePRO’s established market position within aquatics and emerging product leadership in other segments positions the Company to capitalize on the need for innovative products across its three segments. This is only possible because of Bill Culpepper’s extraordinary vision to include building an executive team to continue the fulfillment of what he started over 25 years ago. Excellere is elated to continue partnering with Bill as Chairman as we all support Tyler, Mike, Sam and Adam through the next phase of the Company’s growth,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Partner at Excellere Partners.



About SePRO Corporation

SePRO Corporation is dedicated to discovering and developing sustainable solutions. Founded in 1994, SePRO’s mission is to provide plant protection and plant management products and services that fit specialized market needs. The company acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets value-added products and services. In addition, SePRO has partnered with several of the top agriculture chemical companies to develop chemistries for use in SePRO’s key markets. Central to that product innovation is the 410-acre SePRO Research & Technology Campus (SRTC) in Whitakers, NC. For more information about SePRO please visit https://www.sepro.com



About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36 billion of committed capital across Fund I, Fund II and Fund III, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. The firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on differentiated and growth-oriented companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. Excellere’s targeted industry sectors include industrial technology and specialty chemicals; healthcare services and products; utility and infrastructure services and products; and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellerepartners.com



Contact:

SePRO Corporation

Sam Barrick, Vice President of Marketing

317-216-8073

samb@sepro.com

or

Excellere Partners

Patrick O’Keefe, Partner

303-765-2412

Steve Miller

317-580-8282



sepro.com

stevem@sepro.com



