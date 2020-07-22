Press Releases DeLeon & Stang Press Release

DeLeon & Stang Launches a New Look and Website

DeLeon & Stang isn't merging. It's moving forward. DeLeon & Stang quietly launched a new logo and a faster website, bringing its advisory services to the forefront.

Gaithersburg, MD, July 22, 2020 -- Change is in the air at DeLeon & Stang, but it isn't a merger. It's a new look and a faster website, deleonandstang.com. During the first week of July, DeLeon & Stang quietly launched a new website with a brighter look and logo."We knew that we needed a better website. But, during the creation of that website, we also discovered that our brand didn't fit us anymore," said Brett Friedmann, Chief Growth Officer."The new brand is just the first step of DeLeon & Stang becoming a next-generation firm. It reflects the journey to growth that we help our clients take," said Brad Hoffman, Co-Managing Partner.At the heart of the changes is DeLeon & Stang's unique style of working with businesses and nonprofit organizations to create practical and strategic solutions.Their unique style has served its old and new clients well during the COVID-19 pandemic. They've helped over 158 businesses, nonprofits, and sole properties in the DC Metro area through the economic downturn with advisement on the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program.Like their new logo, the future at DeLeon & Stang is bright. They are pushing their advisory skills to the front to help clients not only survive but thrive.

Erin Clegg

301.948.9825



https://deleonandstang.com

Twitter: @DeLeonStang

Facebook: @DeLeonStang

LinkedIn: DeLeon and Stang CPAs and Advisors

YouTube: DeLeon & Stang



