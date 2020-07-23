PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Rev Up Your High-Speed Applications Tests with HBM’s Torque Transducer


HBM launches cost effective version of its popular torque range.

Darmstradt, Germany, July 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Measurement technology expert, HBM’s T40MS torque transducer - ideal for testing electric drives and transmissions - is now available as a cost-optimized solution.

The T40MS is suitable for high speed measurements of up to 30,000 rpm. Its compact, robust design covers the available nominal torques of 500 Nm, 1 kNm and 2 kNm in just one measuring body size , enabling user-friendly, flexible utilization in areas with limited space, such as test benches for helicopter components and adjustable actuators.

It’s analog and digital interfaces ensure easy integration into various test bench systems. With the proven T40 electronics, HBM's accuracy class of 0.05 and excellent linearity, including a hysteresis of only 0.03%, T40MS provides accurate and reliable data.

More information about the T40MS is available on HBM’s website: https://www.hbm.com/en/6443/t40ms-for-high-speed-torque-measurement-up-to-30000-rpm/

About HBM Test and Measurement
Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM Test and Measurement, founded in Germany in 1950) is today the technology and market leader in the field of test and measurement. HBM’s product range comprises solutions for the entire measurement chain, from virtual to physical testing. The company has production facilities in Germany, USA, China, and Portugal and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.hbm.com.

About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær
HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and
Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris
plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs
approximately 9,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.hbkworld.com

For additional information, please contact:
Heather Wilkins
Marketing Coordinator
Bruel & Kjaer
Telephone: 01223 389 800
Web: www.bksv.com
Email: heather.wilkins@bksv.com
Contact Information
Bruel & Kjaer UK Ltd.
Heather Wilkins
01223389919
Contact
www.bksv.com

