Rev Up Your High-Speed Applications Tests with HBM’s Torque Transducer

HBM launches cost effective version of its popular torque range.

Darmstradt, Germany, July 23, 2020 --(



The T40MS is suitable for high speed measurements of up to 30,000 rpm. Its compact, robust design covers the available nominal torques of 500 Nm, 1 kNm and 2 kNm in just one measuring body size , enabling user-friendly, flexible utilization in areas with limited space, such as test benches for helicopter components and adjustable actuators.



It’s analog and digital interfaces ensure easy integration into various test bench systems. With the proven T40 electronics, HBM's accuracy class of 0.05 and excellent linearity, including a hysteresis of only 0.03%, T40MS provides accurate and reliable data.



More information about the T40MS is available on HBM’s website: https://www.hbm.com/en/6443/t40ms-for-high-speed-torque-measurement-up-to-30000-rpm/



About HBM Test and Measurement

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM Test and Measurement, founded in Germany in 1950) is today the technology and market leader in the field of test and measurement. HBM’s product range comprises solutions for the entire measurement chain, from virtual to physical testing. The company has production facilities in Germany, USA, China, and Portugal and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit: www.hbm.com.



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and

Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris

plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs

approximately 9,800 people worldwide.



For more information, please visit: www.hbkworld.com



For additional information, please contact:

Heather Wilkins

Marketing Coordinator

Bruel & Kjaer

Telephone: 01223 389 800

Web: www.bksv.com

Heather Wilkins

01223389919



www.bksv.com



