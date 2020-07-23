N R Doshi & Partners Launch UAE VAT Calculator

N R Doshi and Partners is a Dubai-based auditing firm that provides VAT consulting, Auditing, Accounting, Advisory, and Company Formation Services. It owns seven offices in the UAE. The firm is a registered tax agent with the Federal Tax Authority. Along with its wide range of VAT related services, N R Doshi has now introduced a VAT calculator for the ease of businesses and people at large.

“Our prime motive was to make it effortless for accountants, retailers, and people at large to do the VAT calculations. Our calculator is a brilliant example of fintech, where the user needs to add minimal input to calculate its VAT amount. Further, we support both the methods of vat calculation viz., ‘including VAT’ and ‘excluding VAT.’ It is a unique attribute of our calculator,” states Kinnari Doshi, managing partner of N R Doshi and Partners.



Along with the calculator, if one checks the webpage: https://nrdoshi.ae/vat-calculator-uae/, the company has also added a guide to use the calculator. The step by step process can be helpful for users to do the calculations. As the calculator support both the methods, it can cater a large number of users. On the webpage, general information regarding VAT in UAE is also provided for the users.



VAT was introduced in the year 2018. After that, on most of the products, 5% VAT has been implemented. However, there are a few products on which 0% VAT is applied, and some products are exempted from VAT.