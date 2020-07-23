Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jackie Frizzell as Territory Manager – Mid-Atlantic/DC for JSI Cabinetry

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Jackie Frizzell as Territory Manager – Mid-Atlantic/DC for JSI Cabinetry.

With extensive relationships among the kitchen designers and cabinet makers, Jackie most recently held the position of Product Specialist with Kessebohmer USA. Jackie holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Interior Design from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.



About JSI Cabinetry

Founded in 1997, JSI Cabinetry is a manufacturer and distributor of quality all-wood kitchen and bath cabinetry. JSI has grown from nothing to 2 overseas and 3 US locations, totaling over 500,000 square feet, with a new US facility in the planning stages. JSI’s mission statement is: “To provide affordable fashion for today’s home.” Everything they do is driven by this simple, but powerful statement.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



