The Collier Companies Welcomes President of Construction

An industry veteran with over 3 decades of experience under his belt, van der Laan joins The Collier Companies to head the organization’s construction. Having worked closely in general contracting in building hotels and multifamily residential apartments, Gerard brings a wealth of knowledge to his new team. Formerly with Zom Living and Hardin Construction, van der Laan has overseen development projects internationally and within the Sunshine State, having previously managed over $1B in projects.



“(It’s) very clear that the Collier Team consists of open-minded people that promote the growth of the individual which was a very important aspect for me,” explains van der Laan when speaking of his new colleagues.



In 2019, The Collier Companies announced their "2X" plans to double their portfolio as well as their team. The organization recently announced its latest development, The Atlantic, a 310-home community in Port Orange, Florida. In his new position, Mr. van der Laan will focus on the execution of multifamily communities to be added to their portfolio of 11,000+ apartment homes.

