The Church of Scientology Shares Tips Assisting Safety When Returning Home from Essential Activities

With the rising numbers of Floridians testing positive to COVID-19, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization reminds the community of their on-line resources to assist everyone to stay well; including downloadable booklets.

Clearwater, FL, July 23, 2020 --(



According to the Center for Disease Control, viruses and germs left on high-touch objects and surfaces can contribute to the spread of illness. This includes handles of gas nozzles, door handles, even keys or credit card touch pads can become contaminated.



“‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,’ Benjamin Franklin said in 1736,” says Skjelset. “Despite his statement being made almost 3 centuries ago, his words are quite relevant today in helping make us alert to the value of taking extensive actions to stay healthy during these times.”



The Church of Scientology’s worldwide Prevention Resource Center on Scientology.org/staywell/ was created to provide basic information about what you can do to help keep yourself and others well.



The site provides information in 17 languages. Video PSAs cover topics such as: why it is important to keep our distance, what are bacteria and viruses and how to prevent their spread and hand washing procedure. In addition to booklets, the site also includes downloadable signage reminders for your home or business.



In one of the 28-page illustrated booklets available, “How to Keep Yourself & Others Well,” shows why prevention is important, and includes general health, personal hygiene, cleaning and sanitizing, and how to take extra precautions when leaving or returning to your home. Physical copies of this booklet, and two others on how to effectively use masks and gloves and how to prevent the spread of illness through isolation when one is ill are available at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater.



“We want to ensure the Clearwater community is aware that these resources are available for everyone at no cost,” said Skjelset. “We need to help one another to get through this time safely.”



Guests are welcome to come to the Scientology Information Center to learn about Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenets of the Scientology religion, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church.



The Scientology Information Center hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm. For more information about the Center, please call 727-467-6966.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



