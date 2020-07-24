Edward Banayoti & Defence Unlimited Appear in Mirror Review’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020 List

Press Releases Cornerstone Holdings Press Release

Edward Banayoti Sawiris has appeared in Mirror Review’s Innovative Companies of 2020 - a profile on his leadership during COVID-19, Defence Unlimited International and the future.

Mississuaga, Canada, July 24, 2020 --(



Mirror Review writes in its article, “In an era of complicated interests and multiple global crises, the need for an integrated security idea and the concept of delivering integrated solutions that serve the interests of customers is emerging. Defence Unlimited International has earned its name as one of the top integrated security & defense solution providers by delivering solutions that best suit the clients’ needs. The company was founded by Edward Banayoti (Founder and CEO) in 2015 with a mission to work closely with its clients to provide them with all their security and defence needs regardless of the size.”



Edward Banayoti Sawiris is greatly humbled about Defence Unlimited International being included in this list. “I am greatly appreciative to the team at Mirror Review for including Defence Unlimited International in their annual list as well as the profile that they have completed on me.”



The article is available online at https://www.mirrorreview.com/defence-unlimited-international/ and will be published as part of their up-coming digital version. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mirror Review for including us in their publication as well as including Defence Unlimited International is their Innovative Companies of 2020 list.



Distributed By:



Gianpaulo Coletti

Chief of Staff - Cornerstone Holdings Corp

