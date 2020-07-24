Press Releases Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Press Release

Receive press releases from Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP: By Email RSS Feeds: Recent 5-star Reviews Add to the Long List of Exceptional Reviews for Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP

Hypnosis clients report on successful results obtained via hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming private sessions at Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP.

Bellevue, WA, July 24, 2020 --(



In his review, Nathan, a Seattle business growth client reported: “Exceeded my expectations! After our work I couldn’t find a bad feeling.”



Kelly of Seattle said, "I went to Mindworks for weight loss but ended up getting so much more out of my sessions with Connie. I have reduced stress, increased confidence, and put past dysfunctional relationships in the past. The work we have done together has absolutely changed my life.”



Cyrstal, a smoking cessation client from Kent, said, “Since I’ve seen you on April 5th, I have not smoked. Wow! What a difference! I had smoked for over 30 years…this is great not to be chained to that bad habit anymore! Thank you, Connie!!”



Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been receiving such positive reviews for 13 years operating in the Greater Seattle area. Connie Brannan, CHt., owner of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, said, "It is always rewarding to receive such positive reviews, but it is especially gratifying that clients have positive changes and let me know about their long term success, even years later. It means these tools are the real deal for personal positive change.”



Yelp, a third-party review site, has recognized Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP with the award: “They Love Us on Yelp” as one of their highest rated businesses. Many more reviews from across the web can be found on Google and on Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP's own website, including video client testimonials.



Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been offering the best of Hypnotherapy and NLP services since 2007. They are an A+ Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau and have won several awards as “Best of Bellevue” for hypnotherapy. Their services include weight management, stress release, motivation and confidence building, smoking cessation, phobia releases, sports enhancement, and more. For the complete list of services and for more information, please visit http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net.



Source: Mindworks Hypnosis

Contact: Connie Brannan, CHt. Mindworks Hypnosis

URL: http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net



Media Contact

Company Name: Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP

Contact Person: Connie Brannan, CHt

Email: pr ( @ ) mindworkshypnosis dot net

Phone: +1(425)-564-8608

City: Bellevue

State: WA Bellevue, WA, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- More recent 5-star reviews praising Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP’s Neuro-Linguistic Hypnotherapy services come as no surprise to those that follow them. It just adds to the long list of exceptional reviews that can be found. The current number of 350+ positive reviews is a huge source of pride for Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP and it reflects just how much effort and skill they put into their services and what kind of results their clients enjoy. Those that want to see these new glowing reviews and others like it can go here: https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net/hypnosis-results-testimonials-index/In his review, Nathan, a Seattle business growth client reported: “Exceeded my expectations! After our work I couldn’t find a bad feeling.”Kelly of Seattle said, "I went to Mindworks for weight loss but ended up getting so much more out of my sessions with Connie. I have reduced stress, increased confidence, and put past dysfunctional relationships in the past. The work we have done together has absolutely changed my life.”Cyrstal, a smoking cessation client from Kent, said, “Since I’ve seen you on April 5th, I have not smoked. Wow! What a difference! I had smoked for over 30 years…this is great not to be chained to that bad habit anymore! Thank you, Connie!!”Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been receiving such positive reviews for 13 years operating in the Greater Seattle area. Connie Brannan, CHt., owner of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, said, "It is always rewarding to receive such positive reviews, but it is especially gratifying that clients have positive changes and let me know about their long term success, even years later. It means these tools are the real deal for personal positive change.”Yelp, a third-party review site, has recognized Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP with the award: “They Love Us on Yelp” as one of their highest rated businesses. Many more reviews from across the web can be found on Google and on Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP's own website, including video client testimonials.Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been offering the best of Hypnotherapy and NLP services since 2007. They are an A+ Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau and have won several awards as “Best of Bellevue” for hypnotherapy. Their services include weight management, stress release, motivation and confidence building, smoking cessation, phobia releases, sports enhancement, and more. For the complete list of services and for more information, please visit http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net.Source: Mindworks HypnosisContact: Connie Brannan, CHt. Mindworks HypnosisURL: http://www.mindworkshypnosis.netMedia ContactCompany Name: Mindworks Hypnosis & NLPContact Person: Connie Brannan, CHtEmail: pr ( @ ) mindworkshypnosis dot netPhone: +1(425)-564-8608City: BellevueState: WA Contact Information Mindworks NLP

Connie Brannan, CHt.

425-564-8608



http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP