Researcher and Enago Announce a New Collaboration to Support Research Communication

The Researcher’s global society will now get full access to Enago’s author services for successful publication.

New York, NY, July 26, 2020 --



Olly Cooper, CEO, and Founder of Researcher commented: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Enago’s fantastic suite of author services to Researcher users. These services have a vital role to play in making sure that the highest quality research reaches the right audience regardless of where it originates from.”



“We are thrilled to work with Researcher and its community of academic researchers,” said Tony O’Rourke, Vice President, Partnerships at Enago. “Enago is always keen to develop relationships with ground-breaking organizations such as Researcher who are changing the way research is being carried out. Researchers need to identify content to validate their research. These researchers also create content which from time to time needs some expert support before it can be submitted for publication.”



About Enago (www.enago.com)

Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, Enago has worked with over 2,000,000 researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in research and research communication. Enago Academy, the education arm of Enago, addresses the needs of early-stage researchers by providing training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. In 2017, Enago launched Enago Learn, an innovative e-learning platform designed to improve knowledge of the scholarly publishing process. In 2019, Enago launched AuthorOne, a ground-breaking suite of AI-based tools to support the entire publishing workflow. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. Enago has offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Germany, UK, and New York. Enago is a member of COPE. We encourage all principles of ethical publishing and provide a wide range of educational resources and services to support the researcher/author in their scholarly communication goals.



About Researcher (www.researcher-app.com)

Tony O'Rourke

+44 7716 585060



www.crimsoni.com/



