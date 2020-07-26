Express KCS Appoints Industry Veteran as MediaFerry Product Manager

Press Releases Express KCS Inc. Press Release

Kevin Shelcott from Archant will be joining Express KCS as Product Manager for the company’s award-winning workflow management system MediaFerry, taking up his role in August 2020. He will be responsible for guiding MediaFerry’s next generation development and deployment to clients, while cementing its place as a leading media production workflow automation system.

Kevin is an experienced senior operations leader who has been heading up significant creative production transformation projects for nearly 40 years. A long-standing client of Express KCS, he also led the adoption of MediaFerry at Archant Media, one of the UK’s leading agencies and publishing houses as well as overseeing production outsourcing to Express KCS’ operations.



Commenting on Kevin’s appointment, Express KCS’ CEO Robert Berkeley said, “I am thrilled that Kevin is joining the Express KCS family. He’s always been so passionate about MediaFerry and he also knows us very well! He’ll bring a true insider’s perspective to MediaFerry’s next gen release, due to roll out at the start of next year."



Kevin Shelcott said, “It's a terrific opportunity to get on the other side of the fence and work with Express KCS’ brilliant team and work with their impressive global customer base of publishers, brands and agencies. I know that like it was for me, MediaFerry is their cornerstone. My goal is to make MediaFerry’s forthcoming new version a joy to use and an essential part of managing marketing campaign production.”



Express KCS is a global, independent provider of outsourced creative production services across print, online, mobile and video platforms. The company provides print and digital advertisement production, creative design, pre-media, editorial services, website, app development, and video post-production for brands, agencies, retailers and publishers in North America, Australasia and Europe. Express KCS is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified company.



MediaFerry is an award-winning workflow management system that enables creative teams of all sizes to effectively manage their projects, creative assets, and streamline their artwork approval process. It also integrates with their existing workflow systems. MediaFerry is backed by a strong team of graphic designers, developers, and IT professionals who are available 24/7 to support its users.



