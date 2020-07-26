PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Daugherty Chicago Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For Fourth Year in a Row


Chicago, IL, July 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a strategic management and technology consulting partner, has been named one of the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago. This year marks the fourth consecutive year the Daugherty Chicago office has earned this recognition.

"I am so proud that our Chicago business unit has won this award four years running,” said Managing Director Coleen Finnegan. “Every single person on our team makes us a Best and Brightest place to work. And for that, I am incredibly grateful!”

About the Award:
An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.

For additional information, and a complete list of the winners in Chicago, please visit the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® website.

About Daugherty:
Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm that helps corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. Daugherty Business Solutions believes in providing exceptional value to clients, an incredible work environment for employees, and unwavering support to the communities in which they live. Those guiding principles and the great people making up Team Daugherty are the reasons Daugherty Business Solutions is still going strong after 35 years.
Contact Information
Daugherty Business Solutions
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
Contact
www.daugherty.com

