Cloud Analogy Announces Webinar on How to Leverage and Delegate Your Team for Success

The webinar will provide experts insight and analysis on how to effectively lead your business and team towards success.

Dover, DE, July 29, 2020 --(



In terms of meaningful learning outcomes, this webinar will help attendees:-



1. Develop a clear understanding of the relationship between delegation and

leadership.

2. Explore the positive impact effective delegation can have on their organization.

3. Understand the importance of delegation to the team and individual

development.

4. Create a strategy to delegate and manage delegated tasks.

5. Discover how to become a constructive, delegation leader, or manager and increase overall team morale.

6. Learn how to develop and leverage your team, maximize their potential, and provide better results.



Malika Pathak commented, “Successful delegation begins with knowing and understanding your team and their performance. But here the question is how can you begin to evaluate your team’s availability, capability, and interests to facilitate successful delegation? In this webinar, you will get to understand the importance of delegation to team and individual development. Join this webinar to brush up your leadership and managerial skills like delegation and communication, and more and set up your team for success.”



Webinar Topic: Salesforce for Nonprofits-Data Solutions For Social Change

Date: Thursday, 13th August 2020

Time: 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMT



Registration for this webinar is now open. To learn more about this webinar and to register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.



About Malika Pathak

A member of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), Malika has assisted some of the most reputed global brands by handling Business Development, Corporate Strategy, and Strategic Business Unit Leadership. Malika is the Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Analogy and a proud Scrum Master and Scrum Product, Owner.



About Somya Tyagi

Somya Tyagi is a Scrum Master of repute who has successfully delivered hundreds of CRM projects in the last few years. She is a Scrum Product Owner and Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy. Somya is always open to assist other teams in understanding project requirements so that collaboration can happen in the best possible ways in an environment conducive for the business.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

