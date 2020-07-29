Jendy Solutions, Provider of Enterprise-Level Security and Surveillance Technology, Today Announced the Promotion of Elijah Crowe to Senior Executive of Sales

Press Releases Jendy Solutions Press Release

Jendy Solutions is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and widely known for providing Verkada surveillance technology to over 2,500 locations in the Illinois casino and gaming industry. Learn more about Jendy Solutions by visiting https://jendy.com. Chicago, IL, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mr. Crowe will have the primary responsibility for marketing Verkada's product line to enterprise-level sectors throughout North America. “Eli has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote him to this important role within our growing organization,” said Jon Kopp, Managing Director of Jendy Solutions."My duties took me to multiple reservations where I got the opportunity to meet independent business owners who were succeeding in their communities. I gained a lot of pride and appreciation for my Cree heritage and a new perspective for life on First Nations reservation,” says Crowe.Mr. Crowe joined the company in 2018 as an account representative and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions. He is a member of the Cree heritage, a First Nations reservation Native American group. Elijah is an avid outdoorsman, adventurer and musician.Jendy Solutions is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and widely known for providing Verkada surveillance technology to over 2,500 locations in the Illinois casino and gaming industry. Learn more about Jendy Solutions by visiting https://jendy.com. Contact Information Jendy Solutions

