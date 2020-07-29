Daugherty Ranked Largest IT Consulting Firm and Second Largest Software Developer in St. Louis by St. Louis Business Journal

Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

St. Louis, MO, July 29, 2020 --(



St. Louis' Largest IT Consulting Firm

This list includes the 25 Largest St. Louis IT consulting firms ranked by total full-time equivalent IT consultants. For additional information and a complete list, visit the St. Louis Business Journal website here.



St. Louis' Second-Largest Software Developer

This new list includes the 23 largest software development firms in St. Louis, ranked by the number of local software developers. For additional information and a complete list, visit the St. Louis Business Journal website here.



About Daugherty Business Solutions

Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm that helps organizations leverage leading technology to improve business results. For instance, we helped build the technology that a leading health services company used to provide virtual services and faster prescriptions to customers with chronic conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using data science and image recognition, we helped farmers grow more crops using less herbicide. We've brought Fortune 500 companies together to create new, significant revenue streams through cross-industry collaboration and data monetization. In software engineering, we're known for delivering high-quality software fast and effectively, whether through our development centers or at client sites. For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation.

John Hartmann

(800) 737-8200



www.daugherty.com



