Malta Dynamics Offers New Extra Small Sizes for Full Body Harnesses

The XS harnesses are designed to fit comfortably for heights ranging from 4’10”–5’8” (1.47–1.73 m) and weights of 130–180 lbs. (59–73 kg). The belt sizing on the XS harness is optimized for waists measuring 26”–36” (66–91 cm).



Proper sizing is critical in fall protection harnesses. If a worker wears a harness that doesn’t fit snugly, they risk slipping out of the harness at the critical moment when the fall protection system arrests a fall. Adding the XS option to the full body harness catalog offers a better fit to a wider range of workers.



“We know much of the apparel in our industry tends to run large, and some workers have a hard time finding safety equipment that’s made to work with their body type,” says Damian Lang, owner and CEO of Malta Dynamics. “We’re excited to offer harnesses that provide a safe and comfortable fit for workers of all shapes and sizes.”



Malta, OH, July 29, 2020 -- Malta Dynamics is pleased to announce the release of Extra Small sizes for six of their full body fall protection harness models. The Extra Small (XS) harnesses are designed to better fit workers for whom small and medium harnesses may be too big and fit too loosely.

The XS harnesses are designed to fit comfortably for heights ranging from 4'10"–5'8" (1.47–1.73 m) and weights of 130–180 lbs. (59–73 kg). The belt sizing on the XS harness is optimized for waists measuring 26"–36" (66–91 cm).

Proper sizing is critical in fall protection harnesses. If a worker wears a harness that doesn't fit snugly, they risk slipping out of the harness at the critical moment when the fall protection system arrests a fall. Adding the XS option to the full body harness catalog offers a better fit to a wider range of workers.

"We know much of the apparel in our industry tends to run large, and some workers have a hard time finding safety equipment that's made to work with their body type," says Damian Lang, owner and CEO of Malta Dynamics. "We're excited to offer harnesses that provide a safe and comfortable fit for workers of all shapes and sizes."

Malta Dynamics is a full-service manufacturing company specializing in fall protection solutions, serving customers in construction, aviation, manufacturing, warehousing, masonry, and more. The Malta Dynamics team has worked in the industry for more than three decades, and proudly uses the safety equipment they offer.

