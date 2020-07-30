Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – Elexa

Press Releases Elkos Pens Limited Press Release

The Elexa Ball Pen features attractive foil design, long lasting refill and metalized font cone for a comfortable writing experience. Crafted with latest Korean technology, Elexa provides smooth, skip-free lines, the lightest ballpoint pen ink that can write lightly and dries super fast. Elexa is perfect for an array of creative applications, such as journaling, color coding, drawing and everyday writing. It is available in 7 brilliant body colors and 3 ink colors.



“We are excited to launch the Elexa ball pen in the India market,” said said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager - Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. “This new product offers a premium writing experience and a stylish design at an affordable price point. Elexa ball pen is for convenience, ease and style.”



Packaging

1 N Single Box

10 N hanger/10 N card pack

100/100 N Inner Box

800/1200 N Master Carton



Availability

Elkos Elexa is available now at all the retail and wholesale counters across India. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens.



Company now:

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.



Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited



Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No: 1015A, Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India



Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 / +91-33-6607-9644



URL: https://www.elkospens.com/

