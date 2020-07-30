Careington Announces Launch of New Employee Website for Easy Self-Enrollment

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Frisco, TX, July 30, 2020 --(



The Careington Cares website offers three telemedicine plan options which provide individuals who may be left without benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic with access to doctors and mental health professionals, as well as a variety of other health and wellness savings programs.



Careington Cares plans include Dialcare telemedicine, a physician access platform that provides 24/7 virtual access to a national network of licensed doctors via phone or video consultation for diagnosis and treatment of non-emergency illnesses. DialCare doctors can also answer questions about COVID-19, assess potential risk level and symptoms, help discuss the differences between COVID-19 and other viral infections and recommend potential steps for treatment or testing.



One of the available plans on Careington Cares combines physician access with DialCare Mental Wellness, a telebehavioral program designed to provide a safe, secure and private means of seeking mental health assistance from licensed mental health professionals via phone or video consultations. DialCare mental health professionals can assist members with conditions such as depression, anxiety, grief, relationship problems and more.



Careington Cares also offers a plan that combines physician access, discounts on dental and vision care and access to a wide array of health and wellness programs. With this option, members can receive additional savings on generic and brand name prescriptions, chiropractic services, alternative medicine and more.



“The COVID-19 crisis has taken a devastating toll on employers and employees across the nation,” said Greg Rudisill, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Careington. “We are thrilled to unveil Careington Cares and offer laid off, furloughed, reduced hours and temporary staff access to significant savings on superior health and wellness services that are particularly vital during this time.”



While Careington Cares was developed to serve non benefits-eligible employees, it is available to anyone, including individual consumers and their families as well as employees currently enrolled in a benefits plan through their employer. To learn more about Careington Cares, please visit careingtoncares.com.



About Careington



Careington International Corporation is a benefits solutions company that serves employers, associations, carriers and TPAs, as well as individual consumers. Since 1979, Careington has offered affordable, money-saving solutions to broad audiences across the nation. Today, Careington provides more than 15 million members with access to its products, services and networks. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s health, wellness and financial products are designed to deliver consumer savings across a spectrum of life needs. Careington’s non-insurance discount plans can be marketed as stand-alone products or can complement more traditional insurance options to deliver savings for under-insured or uninsured individuals. Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



