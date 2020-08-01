Finalists Announced for the 2020 DataIQ Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DataIQ Press Release

2020 saw a record number of entries for the awards honouring excellence in the data.

DataIQ is a trading name of IQ Data Group Limited. For more information, go to www.dataiq.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DataIQ, the leading membership business for connecting, educating and supporting the data and analytics community, today revealed its 2020 Awards shortlist via a live virtual ceremony.Now in its 8th year, the awards showcase the best of the data and analytics industry. Hosted in partnership with Tableau, this year's awards attracted a record number of entries, with submissions up 62% on 2019.Among the many outstanding submissions, Barclays, NatWest and Wunderman Thompson lead the field in terms of the most nominations and a full list of the shortlisted finalists can be viewed here: https://www.dataiq.co.uk/dataiq-awards-shortlistOver 200 entries were whittled down by a 29-strong panel of senior data industry professionals from brands including GSK Consumer Healthcare, Samsung, Telegraph Media Group and WarnerMedia. Anita Fernqvist, UK Chief Data Officer for Zurich Insurance, and chair of the judging panel commented. "If there's one thing judging the awards has demonstrated, it's the excellent work going on across our industry. The standard of entries indicates the data industry continues to innovate and is in a strong position, despite today's challenges."In recognition of the difficulties faced by organisations this year, the awards included initiatives to ensure no one was excluded from entering. A new Not-for-Profit category sponsored by the DM Trust was created, with funding provided for charitable organisations wanting to enter the awards. DataIQ's hardship fund also supported entries from businesses lacking the resources to showcase their successes, due to current financial or commercial pressures."There is much to celebrate in data, and we should not let circumstances overshadow achievement and innovation," commented Adrian Gregory, Chief executive of DataIQ. "The awards also underline the significance of data as a catalyst for change. In this evolving world, the quality of entries for our 'Data for good' stream highlight data's growing importance at a social level as well as for business."About DataIQ:DataIQ is the first membership business for the data and analytics profession. DataIQ is a platform for providing much needed intelligence and help to data leaders and their teams to advance the data and analytics industry. Its goal is to help people build great businesses by protecting and utilising their valuable data assets.The growing DataIQ membership comprises many global, FTSE 100, large and mid-market organisations including Aviva, Barclays, BBC, BT Group, HSBC, Sainsbury's, TUI, VWG, Walgreens Boots Alliance, WarnerMedia and Zurich Insurance.DataIQ is a trading name of IQ Data Group Limited. For more information, go to www.dataiq.co.uk. Contact Information DataIQ

