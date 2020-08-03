Press Releases Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Bulldog Steel Fabrication Optimistic During COVID Pandemic

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Bulldog Steel Fabrication looks to grow and increase staff.

Madison, GA, August 03, 2020 --(



In fact even under the circumstances Bulldog Steel Fabrication is looking to increase its current staff and is actively searching for qualified candidates to add to their team.



“We feel very fortunate to have not been adversely affected from these unique challenges we all are dealing with,” said Carlin Thomas, President at Bulldog Steel Fabrication.



While some companies are dealing with business slowdowns or even temporary shutdowns, the industries served by Bulldog Steel successfully navigated government mandates and temporary disruptions. Financial experts believe these are strong indicators that the economy has a pent up demand and is ready to return to normal.



“Our search to add employees has continued as normal,” commented Fred Huggins, Facilities Manager at Bulldog Steel. “It’s always a challenge to find qualified and motivated candidates to hire. Fortunately the pandemic has had little effect on our business.”



Bulldog Steel Fabrication is an industry leader in the South East for processing structural, flat rolled and coiled steel into customer specific component parts.



The company’s website www.bsfga.com provides more information. Madison, GA, August 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, and a multiple time nominee for the Manufacturer of the year award by Georgia Piedmont Technical College is expressing confidence in regards to the current economic situation that’s been created from the effects of COVID-19.In fact even under the circumstances Bulldog Steel Fabrication is looking to increase its current staff and is actively searching for qualified candidates to add to their team.“We feel very fortunate to have not been adversely affected from these unique challenges we all are dealing with,” said Carlin Thomas, President at Bulldog Steel Fabrication.While some companies are dealing with business slowdowns or even temporary shutdowns, the industries served by Bulldog Steel successfully navigated government mandates and temporary disruptions. Financial experts believe these are strong indicators that the economy has a pent up demand and is ready to return to normal.“Our search to add employees has continued as normal,” commented Fred Huggins, Facilities Manager at Bulldog Steel. “It’s always a challenge to find qualified and motivated candidates to hire. Fortunately the pandemic has had little effect on our business.”Bulldog Steel Fabrication is an industry leader in the South East for processing structural, flat rolled and coiled steel into customer specific component parts.The company’s website www.bsfga.com provides more information. Contact Information Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Carlin Thomas

706-343-9830



www.bsfga.net

fax 706-343-9982



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC