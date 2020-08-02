Tampa Crossroads Announces Gwendolyn Green as CEO

Press Releases Tampa Crossroads, Inc. Press Release

Tampa, FL, August 02, 2020



“We have witnessed Gwen's leadership abilities and are confident she will serve Tampa Crossroads with strength and grace as CEO,” says Board President Ailen Cruz. “We are excited to see where she will lead the organization.”



As a licensed and accredited provider of community health services, Tampa Crossroads provides client-centered, family-focused opportunities for positive change and personal accountability through evidence-based treatment, housing, and supportive service. Their programs include Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF), “BeWell” - a newly rebranded behavioral wellness center that offers drug testing and SMART Recovery meetings, Rose Manor – a residential treatment center for women only, Eco Oaks – energy efficient affordable housing in the Tampa area, and Vocational Rehabilitation Employment (VRE) for disabled adults.



“After 14 years at Tampa Crossroads working my way from a volunteer intern to Director of Clinical Services, I am honored and excited to step into the role of CEO,” says Green. “Our team of leaders and direct service staff have untapped skills and ideas that I can't wait to put to use as we move into the future, continuing our mission of providing services to individuals with behavioral health conditions, individuals experiencing homelessness, adults with disabilities, veterans, women, and as we additionally look for new ways to serve our community. I am thrilled to lead our team alongside so many incredible organizations within Tampa Bay as we work together to create a more safe and stable community for all.”



Ms. Green received a BS Degree in Psychology from University of Florida, a MA in Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling from University of South Florida and she has completed numerous educational credits in Non-Profit/Public/Organizational Management.



Melissa Marison

813-238-8557 x100



www.tampacrossroads.com



