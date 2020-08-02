Press Releases SKB Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from SKB Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Industry-Leading Case Manufacturer SKB Cases Hires Peter E. Schmitt Company

SKB Cases taps Peter E. Schmitt Company as official sales representative for NY Metro region.

Pompton Plains, NJ, August 02, 2020 --(



Bryan Ottens, President of the Peter E. Schmitt Company offered the following comment, “After representing cases in NY Metro for well over a decade, we are incredibly excited to announce we are now representing a premier brand. SKB and PES share many of the same company values, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them.”



“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with PES to represent us in the NYC Metro market,” notes Jerry Andreas, Sr. VP of Music Sales at SKB Cases. “This market is incredibly important and with PES’s vast history and resources dedicated to the MI Retail and AV markets, we believe that this partnership will provide the necessary support for our brand for years to come.”



SKB Cases prides itself on a philosophy of constant innovation that strives to accommodate customers’ needs. With military-grade features like waterproof, impact-resistant construction and easy-to-operate trigger latches, all SKB cases have been designed to provide the ultimate functionality, customizability, and highest-quality transport protection for music and Pro AV gear available today. All segments of the MI industry - including instruments, DJ gear, lighting, broadcast, and photography - have relied on the familiar SKB logo as a symbol of uncompromising quality and unsurpassed durability for more than four decades.



About the Peter E. Schmitt Co.

Founded in 1926, the Peter E. Schmitt Co. is the leading manufacturer’s representative in the New York metro region focusing on the MI retail market, Corporate AV, Broadcast and Staging and Rental. We are continuously expanding and are focused on long term growth into new emerging markets.



About SKB Cases

Incorporated in 1977, SKB Cases is the industry leader in musical instrument equipment cases and rack systems. Constantly innovating, SKB Cases strives to accommodate the needs of the professional musician with the highest quality transport protection available anywhere. All SKB brand hard cases are backed by an unconditional lifetime warranty. Pompton Plains, NJ, August 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Effective August 1, 2020, Peter E. Schmitt Company and SKB Corporation announce that the Peter E Schmitt Company is the official sales representative for SKB Cases in the Metro NY territory.Bryan Ottens, President of the Peter E. Schmitt Company offered the following comment, “After representing cases in NY Metro for well over a decade, we are incredibly excited to announce we are now representing a premier brand. SKB and PES share many of the same company values, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them.”“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with PES to represent us in the NYC Metro market,” notes Jerry Andreas, Sr. VP of Music Sales at SKB Cases. “This market is incredibly important and with PES’s vast history and resources dedicated to the MI Retail and AV markets, we believe that this partnership will provide the necessary support for our brand for years to come.”SKB Cases prides itself on a philosophy of constant innovation that strives to accommodate customers’ needs. With military-grade features like waterproof, impact-resistant construction and easy-to-operate trigger latches, all SKB cases have been designed to provide the ultimate functionality, customizability, and highest-quality transport protection for music and Pro AV gear available today. All segments of the MI industry - including instruments, DJ gear, lighting, broadcast, and photography - have relied on the familiar SKB logo as a symbol of uncompromising quality and unsurpassed durability for more than four decades.About the Peter E. Schmitt Co.Founded in 1926, the Peter E. Schmitt Co. is the leading manufacturer’s representative in the New York metro region focusing on the MI retail market, Corporate AV, Broadcast and Staging and Rental. We are continuously expanding and are focused on long term growth into new emerging markets.About SKB CasesIncorporated in 1977, SKB Cases is the industry leader in musical instrument equipment cases and rack systems. Constantly innovating, SKB Cases strives to accommodate the needs of the professional musician with the highest quality transport protection available anywhere. All SKB brand hard cases are backed by an unconditional lifetime warranty. Contact Information SKB Corporation

CeeCee Vandiver

714-685-5232



skbcases.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SKB Corporation