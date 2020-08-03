Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Macnium Press Release

Macnium Redefines the Way You Purchase Stickers Online

Macnium benefits business owners who value affordability, convenience and responsiveness.

Singapore, Singapore, August 03, 2020 --(



Macnium is targeted at corporations or even individuals who are looking for a value for money and hassle-free experience when they purchase stickers. For example, artwork guides and requirements are made available to consumers, saving them a huge amount of time in the artwork creation process. The price lists and specifications of most products are also easily accessible on the website; this allows consumers to understand the details better and make informed decisions during their purchase.



Consumers save the trouble of heading to physical shops to manually place orders for the simple printing of stickers. They are able to order from the comfort of their homes with Email, WhatsApp and Facebook messenger being just a few means where consumers are able to place their orders.



Macnium was founded with the main aim of offering the cheapest sticker printing service to clients in Singapore. As a fully online printing service, Macnium is able to offer clients lower than market rates for their printed materials. Stickers are probably one of the most important aspects of marketing for many businesses, especially those in the food industry. The range of materials has since expanded to include Synthetic Paper, Brown Craft Paper with more to come!



With rising business costs in Singapore, Macnium strongly believes that printing should be affordable, especially for businesses which are just starting up. Macnium strives to provide the best value to clients by being responsive and efficient delivery of goods ordered.



Beatriz, a satisfied client of Macnium, remarked, "Macnium has provided quality and timely service and products.”



Another happy long-term client, Hanif, had this to say, “Everything looks good. Thanks once again! Pleasure doing business with Macnium.”



“Macnium aims to be the print company of choice for individuals and businesses to purchase stickers easily and of course, cheaply,” said Mr Yap, founder of Macnium. He also hopes to partner even more companies in the years to come with a wider selection of sticker materials.



About Macnium:



Macnium is a dedicated sticker printing service which allows consumers to order stickers with greater ease and efficiency. The company takes pride in ensuring customers experience the greatest satisfaction when using the services. Customers can find us at www.macnium.com.



John Lim

+65 88758082



https://macnium.weebly.com/



