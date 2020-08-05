The 16th Annual Best of Elearning! 2020 Voting Now Open -- The Industry’s Exclusive Users Choice Award Opens for Nominations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Elearning! Magazine Press Release

Learning professionals from both the private and public sector are invited to nominate their best-in-class solution provider for consideration across 25 different categories for 2020. Winners of each category will be revealed in Best of Elearning! Showcase, online at 2elearning.com and across social media channels garnering over 1.2 million views per month.

Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2020 --



Learning professionals from both the private and public sector are invited to nominate their best-in-class solution provider for consideration across 25 different categories for 2020. Winners of each category will be revealed in Best of Elearning! Showcase, online at 2elearning.com and across social media channels garnering over 1.2 million views per month.



In its 16th year, The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the industry gold standard for excellence. The program is the exclusive industry users choice award whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions.



Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague over the past 12 months and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. Award recognition is important for buyers, as 61 percent agree that award recognition impacts their buying decision, according to Elearning! Media Group’s research.



“For 16 years the Best of Elearning! has recognized the industry’s most innovative solutions and technology providers,” says Catherine Upton, Awards Chair, Best of Elearning! “The Best of Elearning! Awards recognize brands that solve real business learning challenges. There is no greater honor than having customers nominate and vote for their best-in-class solutions.”



This year, the ballot includes a new category “Best Learning Experience Platform” to reflect the evolving systems industry. The popular "Best Emerging Solution" continues to offer emerging technologies the opportunity to compete in this highly regarded awards program. Last year A.I. and Virtual Reality solutions were honored. Voters may cast a ballot online at: https://cu2co.com/bestofelballot



The Hall of Fame recognition will continue in 2020 for brands making outstanding contributions to the learning industry. Previous Hall of Fame winners are: Adobe Captivate, Adobe Captivate Prime, BizLibrary and eJ4.



The Best of Elearning! Showcase will reveal Award of Excellence and Category Award Winners beginning November 2020. This timing gives buyers the “Must Have” list of best-in-class solutions in a time frame to allot budgets for 2021 purchases.



The Voting Process

Learning professionals, community members, and subscribers are invited to nominate and vote for products and solutions at NO COST via the online ballot at: https://cu2co.com/bestofelballot



Voting opens August 1st and closes October 1st, 2020. Each ballot is verified with vendor ballots and those cast with Gmail, AOL, and other non-company domain email addresses being nullified. This year, the awards program is being administered by CU2 LLC, a media awards company.



Recognizing Excellence

Sixty-one percent of learning leaders shared that award recognition impacts their decision to consider a solution provider. Therefore, the Best of Elearning! honorees are featured in The Best of Elearning! Showcase beginning November 2020. Buyers discover what their peers and colleagues say about various solution providers, short-list solutions, and contact vendors directly. See who made the cut in prior years at: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/best-of-elearning-awards



“Those seeking world-class solutions go to the Best of Elearning! Showcase to short-list brands and see what real users say about the solutions,” reports Upton. “Over 60% of buyers say they will short-list these honorees when seeking solutions.”



About Elearning! Media Group

