Post-Dispatch Names Daugherty a Winner of the St. Louis Top Workplaces 2020 Award

For a complete list of winners, visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch website.



About Daugherty Business Solutions

Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm that helps organizations leverage leading technology to improve business results. For instance, they helped build the technology that a leading health services company used to provide virtual services and faster prescriptions to customers with chronic conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using data science and image recognition, Daugherty helped farmers grow more crops using less herbicide. They brought Fortune 500 companies together to create new, significant revenue streams through cross-industry collaboration and data monetization. In software engineering, they’re known for delivering high-quality software fast and effectively, whether through our development centers or at client sites. For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation.



About Energage

St. Louis, MO, August 05, 2020 -- Daugherty Business Solutions, a strategic management and technology consulting partner, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. They ranked fourth on the list within the large company category. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

For a complete list of winners, visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch website.

About Daugherty Business Solutions

Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm that helps organizations leverage leading technology to improve business results. For instance, they helped build the technology that a leading health services company used to provide virtual services and faster prescriptions to customers with chronic conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using data science and image recognition, Daugherty helped farmers grow more crops using less herbicide. They brought Fortune 500 companies together to create new, significant revenue streams through cross-industry collaboration and data monetization. In software engineering, they're known for delivering high-quality software fast and effectively, whether through our development centers or at client sites. For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation.

About Energage

Energage offers professional services to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve sustainable competitive advantage.

