The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on FINRA Arbitrations: A Comprehensive Guide for 2020 and Beyond

New York, NY, August 06, 2020



Event Synopsis:



New regulatory and legislative developments continue to reshape the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration landscape. One of the sweeping changes today is FINRA’s temporary shift to remote operations and virtual arbitrations in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Proper planning and assessment of the "new normal" must be carefully considered by practitioners to avoid the pitfalls which virtual hearings may entail. Other significant updates include FINRA’s overhaul of its Membership Application Program (MAP) rules and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) approval of FINRA rule setting a minimum fee for brokers’ expungement request.



With arbitration filings expected to skyrocket due to the pandemic, being conversant with the latest developments is crucial for practitioners to gain favorable results for their clients.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the issues and recent developments in FINRA arbitrations.



Speakers:



Margaret L. Watson, Shareholder, Littler Mendelson P.C.

Jeffrey Plotkin, Partner, Finn Dixon & Herling LLP

Tracey Salmon-Smith, Partner, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Debra Jenks, Partner, Jenks & Harvey LLP



For more event details, please check here:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/finra-arbitrations-2020-and-beyond/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



