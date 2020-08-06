Dasha Deckwerth of Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Recognized as One of Cyber Defense Magazine’s Top 100 CISOs of 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

During Black Hat USA 2020, Stealth-ISS Group® Inc.’s Founder, President, and CISO, Dasha Deckwerth, was recognized as one the Top 100 CISOs for 2020.

Arlington, VA, August 06, 2020 --



“I’m delighted to be part of this group and award,” expressed Deckwerth. “It is an honor to be a part of the CISO community that helps protect our nation and our businesses from cyber threats. We have a lot of work still to do, and it is great that companies and agencies are understanding the important role security plays in every aspect of our lives and business operations.”



Deckwerth is a proven Global CISO & Executive Consultant with experience in designing and improving cybersecurity programs for multi-billion-dollar organizations. She is an expert in cybersecurity operations and delivery, as well as being a U.S. Navy Veteran. In her 25 years of experience, she has led key cybersecurity initiatives within the government and civilian sectors, has designed and implemented security operations centers, incident response teams, delivered security consulting and regulatory compliance/ISO audits in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia.



“Dasha eats, sleeps, breathes cybersecurity,” explained Robert Davies, CEO of Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. “The breadth and depth of her knowledge, plus her passion to get into the weeds, are the secret of her success. To be recognized among this group of individuals for this award is a fair reflection of her impact on this industry. She should be very proud, she deserves it.”



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and remediation, and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 contract and earned all HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list in 2019 and 2020.

Website: www.stealth-iss.com



About Cyber Defense Awards



This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 CISOs for 2020 please visit: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-cisos-for-2020/



About Cyber Defense Magazine



Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Infosecurity conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. 