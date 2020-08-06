The Scientology Information Center Provides a Unique Learning Experience in Downtown Clearwater

Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

For those looking to learn more about their community, the Scientology Information Center invites the Clearwater community to peruse its vast audio-visual library offering insight into multiple facets of Scientology as a new summer, "thing to do." All are welcome.

Clearwater, FL, August 06, 2020 --



"This Center presents four self-guided displays that show over 400 audio-visual videos covering the principles of Scientology, the life and legacy of Mr. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder and the on-going humanitarian programs the Church sponsors," said Skjelset. "The depth of these presentations bring to light a rich history about how the religion has positively affected Clearwater and the world."



Most videos range between five and ten minutes. For those who want to learn more about a specific topic, the Center also offers documentaries that range between 30-45 minutes. Guests are also welcome to ask questions.



A popular video is, My Philosophy, from an article written by L. Ron Hubbard in 1965 which explains, "The first principle of my own philosophy is that wisdom is meant for anyone who wishes to reach for it. It is the servant of the commoner and king alike and should never be regarded with awe."



Since July 2015, over 52,000 visitors have toured the Information Center. The Center has also hosted over 160 community gatherings providing a platform for the community to showcase their talent through song, dance, and theatre.



The Scientology Information Center's hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm. For more information please call 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



