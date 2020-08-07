Karen O'Connor Corrigan Named MAIA Insurance Person of the Year

Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

O'Connor Insurance owner and president receives prestigious award.

St. Louis, MO, August 07, 2020 --(



Corrigan, who has more than 35 years of insurance industry experience, is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Community Insurance and Risk Management Specialist (CIRMS). She is the chairperson of the Technical Affairs Committee for Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA). She also serves on MAIA’s Coverage Advisory Committee. Corrigan is a past president who currently sits on several committees for Community Associations Institute (CAI), a non-profit organization of leaders and service professionals who are involved in community associations.



Founded in 1975, O’Connor Insurance is a full service insurance agency offering business, life, home and auto insurance and specializes in community associations. The company is located at 12101 Olive Blvd. and is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



“This award means so much to me. I am grateful to my team who make it possible for me to contribute the time and resources necessary to teach others,” said Corrigan. “I also want to recognize my friendly competitors, who graciously share their knowledge and technical skills. They have enabled me to pay it forward and help the insurance community, and I appreciate their support.”



MAIA is the oldest and largest Missouri association of insurance agents. Founded in 1899, MAIA educates, promotes and advocates for independent agents and their clients, encourages networking and works to perpetuate the independent agency system.



