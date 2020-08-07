Educe Group Receives SOC 2 Certification

Press Releases Educe Group Press Release

Educe Group announced they have successfully passed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 certification is widely recognized as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. By achieving the Type 1 certification, Educe Group's controls are suitably designed to meet security, confidentiality and availability trust services criteria as outlined by the AICPA – strengthening their commitment to security and confidentiality for customers and partners.



"Whether the need is to manage a complex compliance standard or improve usability via a tailored workflow and UX, our clients increasingly turn to Educe to provide complementary SaaS solutions that integrate seamlessly with other talent management technology," said Charlie Kauffunger, Managing Partner at Educe Group. "We created the Educe Cloud to provide a safe and scalable platform to meet this demand. Our SOC 2 certification is an important third-party assurance that the Educe Cloud, from both technology and operational process standpoints, is designed and managed to meet the highest standards of security, confidentiality and reliability."



Bethesda, MD, August 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Educe Group, a global leader in talent management consulting services, today announced they have successfully passed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination.Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 certification is widely recognized as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. By achieving the Type 1 certification, Educe Group's controls are suitably designed to meet security, confidentiality and availability trust services criteria as outlined by the AICPA – strengthening their commitment to security and confidentiality for customers and partners."Whether the need is to manage a complex compliance standard or improve usability via a tailored workflow and UX, our clients increasingly turn to Educe to provide complementary SaaS solutions that integrate seamlessly with other talent management technology," said Charlie Kauffunger, Managing Partner at Educe Group. "We created the Educe Cloud to provide a safe and scalable platform to meet this demand. Our SOC 2 certification is an important third-party assurance that the Educe Cloud, from both technology and operational process standpoints, is designed and managed to meet the highest standards of security, confidentiality and reliability."About Educe GroupEduce Group is a consulting services firm that helps organizations implement and manage technologies that enable their people to learn, collaborate, achieve, and be rewarded in the workplace. From technology strategy and vendor selection to software implementation, managed solutions, and web-based content development, Educe Group has earned a reputation for developing long-standing client relationships based on candid advice and consistent delivery. Our clients span many industries including healthcare, finance, technology, pharmaceutical, federal, and state government, manufacturing, retail, resorts, and professional services. Educe was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. For more information, visit www.educegroup.com.Media ContactAmanda BriefPhone: 732-540-2072abrief@educegroup.com

