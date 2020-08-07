Press Releases Cancun Airport Transportation Press Release

Cancun Airport Transportation Wins 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for Transportation in Cancun

Cancun Airport Transportation Recognized Among Best in Mexico/Cancun, Based on Outstanding 2019 Traveler Reviews

Cancun, Mexico, August 07, 2020 --(



“It has been a year of constant tests, changes, and adaptation. This award is proof of the effort put on our work on a daily basis, and how you, our clients, have supported us even during hard times. Once again, we want to thank all our customers for their preference, and take the opportunity to tell them we are getting better every day for you to come back soon and live the best transportation experience in the Mexican Caribbean,” said Cristian Flores, Marketing Manager at Cancun Airport Transportation.



“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”



To learn about Cancun Airport Transportation services, visit https://www.cancunairporttransportations.com



Cristian Flores

+5219985002133



https://cancunairporttransportations.com



