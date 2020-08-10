Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TRECIG Press Release

Receive press releases from TRECIG: By Email RSS Feeds: TRECIG’S CIO & Cybersecurity Expert Jim West Shortlisted for 2020 Cyber Security Award

Dallas, TX, August 10, 2020 --(



TRECIG LLC is proud to announce their Chief Information Officer and Cybersecurity Expert, Jim West, has been shortlisted for the Cyber Security Awards Personality of the Year award. The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014 to reward the best individuals, teams and companies within the cyber security industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes throughout all categories. The annual awards show is usually held in London, but due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 the event organizers have decided to make this year’s awards show a virtual event starting online at 5pm BST (12pm EST).



This is Jim’s 3rd shortlisting as he was also nominated and shortlisted in 2018 and 2019.



Jim West possesses over 25 years’ experience in the Information Technology field with over 15 years focused within Cyber Security. He has worked in the IT and Security industry across many sectors of commercial, space, federal, and defense with expertise in Biometrics, Risk Management, Security Analysis, and Network and Systems Auditing. Jim holds multiple certifications which include; CISSP-ISSEP, ISSMP, CAP, GSLC, GCIH, GSNA, GCWN, G2700, PMP, CIPP, C-CISO, CEH, and many others.



Jim was scheduled this year to speak and panel at events in Dubai, Kuwait, South Korea, Las Vegas, DC, Honolulu, Phoenix, and Tampa but unfortunately all events were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 related issues. His presentation topics included Quantum Computing, Cryptography, Defense in Depth, and Training Cyber Warriors. Besides being an excellent speaker, Jim is also an Award-Winning author and writer with over 50 publications. Recently Jim’s “Cyber Security Test Tips & Methods” ebook placed in the 100 Best Cyber Security Books of All-Time list by Bookauthority.org.



Roy Rucker, Chief Executive Officer of TRECIG commented, “Jim continuously strives to lift up the Cyber Security field and grow it one person at a time. His dedication to the Cyber Security profession is highly commendable especially in regard to his support of our US soldiers with his pro-bono workshops and classes he gives whenever his schedule permits. TRECIG is proud to have an expert of Jim’s caliber as CIO and looks forward to the award announcement in September.”



