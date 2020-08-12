Press Releases Eva Garland Consulting Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Eva Garland Consulting: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Eva Garland Consulting Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Firms in the United States

EGC Makes Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the Third Year in a Row





EGC’s rapid growth can be attributed to its success in helping scientists and entrepreneurs secure and manage grant funding to advance scientific development. The company’s 43 full-time professionals have assisted clients throughout each of the 50 states in securing over $350 million in government and private foundation grants.



EGC achieved several significant milestones in 2019. The firm was awarded a five-year contract by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to administer the Applicant Assistance Program (AAP), which has supported over 180 entrepreneurs in preparing Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) / Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant proposals. The US Small Business Administration (SBA) awarded EGC with a Growth Accelerator Award which recognized the Company as one of the most impactful small business accelerators in the country. The Company also celebrated the release of the Third Edition of the best-selling book “Winning SBIR/STTR Grants: A Ten-Week Plan for Preparing Your NIH Phase I Application.”



According to EGC’s CEO, Dr. Eva Garland, “Scientific advancement is more important now than ever, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support scientists in developing products that will address the current pandemic as well as other critical needs worldwide.”



About Eva Garland Consulting:



Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, grants management services, and accounting. For more information, visit www.evagarland.com. Raleigh, NC, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eva Garland Consulting, LLC (EGC) continues to uphold its reputation as one of the most rapidly growing companies in the US, securing the 1620th spot on this year’s Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 list honors the fastest growing, privately held companies in America, and EGC is among a select group of companies that has received this recognition for three years in a row.EGC’s rapid growth can be attributed to its success in helping scientists and entrepreneurs secure and manage grant funding to advance scientific development. The company’s 43 full-time professionals have assisted clients throughout each of the 50 states in securing over $350 million in government and private foundation grants.EGC achieved several significant milestones in 2019. The firm was awarded a five-year contract by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to administer the Applicant Assistance Program (AAP), which has supported over 180 entrepreneurs in preparing Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) / Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant proposals. The US Small Business Administration (SBA) awarded EGC with a Growth Accelerator Award which recognized the Company as one of the most impactful small business accelerators in the country. The Company also celebrated the release of the Third Edition of the best-selling book “Winning SBIR/STTR Grants: A Ten-Week Plan for Preparing Your NIH Phase I Application.”According to EGC’s CEO, Dr. Eva Garland, “Scientific advancement is more important now than ever, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support scientists in developing products that will address the current pandemic as well as other critical needs worldwide.”About Eva Garland Consulting:Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, grants management services, and accounting. For more information, visit www.evagarland.com. Contact Information Eva Garland Consulting

Grayson Dearman

919-825-1600



evagarland.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eva Garland Consulting